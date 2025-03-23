- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Ben Gurion Airport and Engage US Warships in Red Sea
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a statement confirming a successful ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”]and engagements with US military assets in the Red Sea.
The statement reaffirms Yemen’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and responding to American aggression.
Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Allah Almighty says: " And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might." — The Holy Quran
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type. By the grace of Allah, the operation successfully hit its target, resulting in the suspension of air traffic at the airport for over half an hour.
Furthermore, in response to the American aggression, which has launched dozens of airstrikes against our country in recent hours, our forces engaged in combat with the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and several hostile warships in the Red Sea. Using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones, our forces engaged the enemy in confrontations that lasted for several hours.
With unwavering reliance on Allah, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to resist this brutal and criminal aggression, meeting escalation with escalation.
Additionally, we remain steadfast in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and will persist in preventing “Israeli” navigation within the previously declared operational zone until the aggression ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.
Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.
Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.
Sanaa – 23rd of Ramadan, 1446 AH
Corresponding to March 23, 2025
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
Comments
- Related News