US Strikes Target Yemen’s Hodeida Airport as Tensions Escalate

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has intensified its military campaign against Yemen, launching fresh airstrikes on Hodeida Airport and other key locations, marking another wave of "American aggression" in the region.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah TV, three airstrikes hit Hodeida Airport on the Red Sea coast late Saturday night, while additional US strikes targeted the port of Salif in Hudaydah province.

American warplanes also carried out five airstrikes on the Majzar district in Yemen’s central Marib province.

In the northwestern province of Saada, US forces bombed the Sahar and Kitaf wa al-Boqe’e districts, continuing a series of attacks that began last week. Between Wednesday and Friday, similar operations were reported by Yemeni media, following the US Central Command’s confirmation of “continuous operations” against Yemen.

On March 15, the US launched a wave of airstrikes, which Yemeni officials say resulted in 53 deaths. The attacks, the first since President Donald Trump resumed office, came after Yemeni forces renewed their campaign against "Israeli" shipping in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In response to the escalation, the US announced plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, to the region. However, Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi dismissed the move, stating that while Washington traditionally uses aircraft carriers to intimidate nations, such assets have become “a burden and a danger” for the US military.

Yemeni forces have pledged to escalate their operations in support of the Palestinian resistance following "Israel’s" resumption of attacks on Gaza, which began on Tuesday.

Early on Saturday, Yemen’s military confirmed that it had “targeted Ben Gurion Airport” with a ballistic missile, marking the third such operation in two days.

The statement declared that "Israeli" airspace will remain unsafe “until the aggression against Gaza stops.”

The "Israeli" military acknowledged that a missile had triggered air raid sirens in several areas across the occupied territories but claimed to have intercepted it.

Yemeni forces initially halted their maritime operations in January following a ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Hamas. However, after "Israel" broke the truce and cut off humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this month, the attacks resumed in response.