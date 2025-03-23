Senior Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardawil Assassinated in ’Israeli’ Airstrike

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Hamas leader, Salah al-Bardawil, has been killed in a predawn "Israeli" airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as "Israel" escalates its bombardment across the besieged Strip.

The strike, which also killed his wife while they were praying in their tent shelter, was part of a broader wave of attacks that claimed the lives of at least 23 people on Sunday alone.

Hamas accused "Israel" of assassinating Bardawil and vowed that his blood, along with that of other martyrs, would fuel the battle for liberation.

"Israel" has not issued any official comment on the strike, but it has targeted multiple senior Hamas leaders since resuming its offensive last week.

Since breaking the ceasefire deal on Tuesday, "Israel" has killed at least 634 Palestinians, further deepening the humanitarian catastrophe.

The latest attacks come as "Israeli" forces expand their ground offensive into areas they had previously withdrawn from during the nearly two-month ceasefire.

Ahead of resuming its assault, "Israel" had already tightened its siege by cutting off electricity and blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

Despite international pressure, it has continued its military campaign, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming the renewed offensive aims to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining captives.

Hamas, however, has accused "Israel" of deliberately endangering the captives and breaking the ceasefire agreement by refusing to engage in meaningful negotiations.

The group announced on Friday that it is reviewing a US-backed proposal to extend the ceasefire through April, following the conclusion of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover, to facilitate potential talks to end the war.