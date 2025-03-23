’Israel’ Escalates Attacks on Southern Lebanon as Beirut Urges International Action

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has launched two waves of aggression on southern Lebanon, killing at least seven people and injuring 40 others despite the ongoing ceasefire.

Airstrikes targeted multiple areas, including the town of Touline in Marjayoun district, where five people—among them a child—lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries.

Additional strikes in Housh Al-Sayyid and Saraain in Baalbek-Hermel province left six wounded, while an “Israeli” drone attack on a parking area in the al-Raml neighborhood of Tyre injured four more.

Further aerial raids hit Yohmor Al-Shaqif in Nabatieh, injuring one person, and Kfarkila, where two were wounded.

The latest escalation came after "Israel" alleged that a rocket attack from Lebanon struck the settlement of “Metula” in the occupied Galilee region.

In response, its forces carried out airstrikes on multiple villages and towns in southern Lebanon. "Israel" accused Hezbollah of being behind the attack and held the Lebanese state responsible.

However, Hezbollah issued a statement denying any involvement, stating: “Hezbollah categorically denies any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Palestinian territories”.

It further asserted that the claims made by the "Israeli" enemy are nothing more than pretexts to justify its continued aggression against Lebanon, which has persisted despite the declared ceasefire.

At dawn today, "Israel" launched an air raid on the village of Aita al-Shaab, targeting a café owned by the martyr who was later assassinated. This morning, an “Israeli” drone attacked a car in the village, resulting in his martyrdom.

In light of the rising violence, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has reached out to several Arab and Western officials, urging international pressure on "Israel" to halt its aggression and contain the volatile situation along the southern border.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Rajji held discussions with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, and US officials, including Deputy Envoy for Middle East Peace Morgan Ortagus and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Levant and Syria Engagement Natasha Franceschi. The ministry noted that these diplomatic efforts were coordinated with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Despite "Israel’s" failure to achieve its military objectives and suffering significant losses over nearly 14 months of conflict, it was ultimately forced to accept a ceasefire with Lebanon on November 27. However, since then, the occupying forces have continued their near-daily attacks on Lebanon, violating the agreement with repeated airstrikes.

Lebanon had extended the ceasefire until February 18, yet "Israel" continues to occupy five strategic areas in southern Lebanon—Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill—contravening the ceasefire agreement and the agreed-upon withdrawal timeline. High-ranking officials in Beirut have condemned "Israel’s" ongoing military presence, vowing to take all necessary measures to expel the occupying forces from Lebanese territory.