The Illusion of Strength: ’Israel’ on the Edge of Collapse

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – "Israel" has long been seen as a military powerhouse in the Middle East, capable of flattening entire villages and causing immense civilian casualties, as witnessed in Lebanon and Gaza during its quest for "victories." However, beneath these military achievements lies a nation grappling with significant internal divisions and external pressures that threaten its long-term stability and global standing.

Erosion of Cohesion and Influence

Recent reports from both Western and “Israeli” media indicate that internal divisions, political instability, economic inequality, and the erosion of democratic norms are undermining "Israel's" unity. Moreover, the Institute for Jewish Policy Research highlights a troubling trend: more Jews are leaving "Israel" for Europe than are moving there. This migration reversal signals a growing disillusionment with life in "Israel," fueled by the very issues that threaten the nation today.

The Exodus of European Jews

For decades, Jewish communities in Europe sought safety in "Israel," driven by ideological Zionism and the quest for security. However, this historical refuge from anti-Semitism is now experiencing a significant shift in migration patterns, as more Jews choose to leave for Europe. This change is largely fueled by concerns over personal safety amid ongoing conflicts and the rising influence of ultra-Orthodox factions, which have alienated secular and liberal Jews. As a result, "Israel's" demographic base is weakened, striking a symbolic blow to the Zionist dream of a unified Jewish “state”.

Political and Social Implications

These demographic shifts have significant political consequences. They diminish past Zionist efforts to populate Palestinian land with Jews and could undermine "Israel's" identity as a Jewish “state”. Additionally, the reversal in migration patterns intensifies internal divisions, with ultra-Orthodox Jews [Haredim], who have higher fertility rates, projected to comprise over 30% of "Israel's" Jewish population by 2050. This demographic change would grant them substantial influence in “Israeli” politics, allowing them to promote policies that alienate secular and moderate “Israelis”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, heavily influenced by ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties, has faced criticism for deepening these divisions through controversial judicial reforms and policies that prioritize religious interests over democratic principles.

The Specter of Civil War

While external threats often dominate headlines, "Israel's" internal divisions are arguably more perilous. The country is experiencing unprecedented societal fragmentation. In Haaretz, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak issued a dire warning: "Israel" is "very close to civil war," citing deepening rifts over governance and judicial integrity. Barak criticized the government’s moves to undermine the judiciary and its handling of internal security, particularly following the dismissal of “Shin Bet” chief Ronen Bar. His warning underscores the deepening fissures within "Israeli" society, where political polarization and ideological extremism threaten to tear the nation apart. Protests have escalated, with fears of violence growing.

Furthermore, the assault on the judiciary exemplifies this crisis. Proposed reforms aimed at diminishing the Supreme Court's power have sparked widespread protests. Critics argue these changes threaten "Israel's" “democratic” foundations, risking the erosion of checks and balances essential for protecting minority rights. This behavior signals a nation on the brink of authoritarianism rather than one confident in its democracy.

Military Successes Masking Strategic Vulnerabilities

On the surface, "Israel's" killing machines appear impressive, showcasing effective operations against Gaza, Lebanon, and other regional threats. However, these military actions come at a tremendous cost. The ongoing conflict with Hamas has resulted in widespread devastation in Gaza and significant Palestinian casualties, tarnishing "Israel's" global reputation. Furthermore, "Israel's" inability to achieve a lasting political resolution underscores its strategic vulnerabilities. The threat from Hezbollah remains significant, while Iran continues to bolster its allies in the region. Despite military accomplishments, "Israel's" challenges persist, revealing cracks in its long-term strategy and stability.

Rising Antisemitism and Demographic Shifts

“Israeli” atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon have not only affected Jews within “Israel” but also those worldwide. Jewish communities in Europe are experiencing a surge in anti-Semitic incidents, prompting a reevaluation of their future in these regions. In the UK, for instance, there were 5,583 recorded anti-Semitic incidents in the 12 months following the October 7 Hamas operation, marking a 204% increase from the previous year. This alarming trend has led to a 46% increase in British Jews leaving the country in 2024.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

"Israel" stands at a pivotal crossroads, where military achievements are overshadowed by internal strife and external isolation. The reversal of Jewish migration patterns, the looming threat of civil war, and the erosion of democratic values paint a grim picture of a nation in crisis. While the IDF may continue to flatten villages and massacre innocent people, these operations become increasingly irrelevant in light of the profound challenges facing "Israel." The warning signs are clear: "Israel" is losing. No matter how many people they kill or how many towns they flatten, their dream of achieving peace on the occupied land will never materialize.