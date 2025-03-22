The Zionist ’David Corridor’ Project and Its Dangerous Implications for Iraq

By Adel Al-Jabouri

A few days ago, "Israeli" Channel 12 aired a detailed report on the so-called "David Corridor" project, outlining its geographical routes, objectives and strategic dimensions. The maps included in the report showed that the project extends deep into Iraqi territory, reaching the Euphrates River and possibly beyond.

However, Channel 12 was not the first to discuss the "David Corridor" or reveal its details. Various political, military and security circles in "Israel" have, over the past few months, actively promoted, theorized, and advocated for it. These theoretical discussions have now translated into practical actions on the ground following the collapse of the Syrian government on December 8, 2024. The chaos, the absence of a strong central authority, and the diminishing roles of both regional and international powers created an opportunity for the Zionist entity to advance its objectives.

One of the most notable implementations of the "David Corridor" project has been the Zionist military’s deep incursion into Syrian territory, reaching the outskirts of Damascus. In addition, the Zionist air force has systematically targeted and destroyed numerous strategic military and economic sites in Syria, including arms depots, military bases, factories, and workshops. Moreover, the external intelligence agency, Mossad, has intensified its operations in Syria, collaborating with both regional and international intelligence agencies as well as with the new authorities there.

Whereas the Zionist entity was once besieged, threatened, and anxious in the occupied Golan Heights, it has now significantly expanded its operational presence in Syria. Today, Zionist forces move freely across large areas of Syrian territory, steadily advancing toward Iraq.

The Strategic Goals of the "David Corridor"

The core objective of the "David Corridor" project is rooted in the Zionist entity’s historical and religious expansionist ideology, which envisions control over the land extending from the Nile to the Euphrates. This project necessitates the fragmentation, destruction, and subjugation of three major and influential Arab countries: Egypt, Syria and Iraq. Zionist politicians believe they have largely succeeded in neutralizing Egypt and curtailing its regional influence through the "Camp David" Accords, signed forty-seven years ago. Now, they seek to dismantle Syria, transforming it into a collection of warring, factional mini-states. This would enable them to establish a presence in the country that facilitates their eventual reach into Iraq, with backing from the United States and other allied parties, including governments, organizations, and individuals.

Efforts to destabilize Iraq through Takfiri terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS have largely failed. However, external forces—specifically the American and Zionist entities—have not abandoned their ambitions. They continue to conspire, just as they have done in the past. The "David Corridor" is, in essence, not much different from other expansionist projects such as the "Greater Middle East" initiative, the "Deal of the Century," or what is now commonly referred to as the "Abrahamic Peace."

The Zionist Threat to Iraq

Zionist plots to undermine Iraq’s unity, divide its territory, and sow internal discord date back to the early years of the occupying entity’s establishment nearly eight decades ago. These plans intensified following the American occupation of Iraq in 2003. However, a combination of factors—including religious leadership, societal awareness, the presence of a strong majority, and strategic alliances—have thwarted these efforts.

Today, while Syria faces severe challenges and uncertainties, Iraq has successfully overcome similar threats in the past, turning them into opportunities for resilience and growth. However, this does not mean that Iraq is immune to future threats. Several factors must be taken into account:

Iraq’s national security is directly tied to the stability of its neighbors and the broader regional environment. Any turmoil in Syria or other bordering nations will inevitably impact Iraq’s security, necessitating careful monitoring and proactive measures.

The Zionist entity's expansionist ambitions do not stop at one country. If it succeeds in solidifying its presence in Syria, Iraq will likely become its next major target. The Zionist entity views Syria as a stepping stone toward broader regional hegemony.

A convergence of interests exists between the Zionist entity and Takfiri terrorist groups. The same organizations that wreaked havoc in Iraq fifteen to twenty years ago now hold power in Syria. Their ambitions have only grown, and the rise of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] in Syria could embolden them to attempt a resurgence in Iraq, possibly replicating the events of 2014, starting from Mosul or another province.

The Broader Regional Context

The Zionist entity is actively working to infiltrate, dismantle, and fragment Iraq, bringing it closer to achieving its overarching goal of weakening and subjugating Egypt, Syria, and Iraq. In doing so, it also aims to encircle and isolate Iran while undermining the Axis of Resistance.

This convergence of interests between "Tel Aviv" and terrorist organizations places Iraq at the heart of a regional fragmentation project designed to expand Zionist influence. While Iraq's current security, political, and societal landscape differs significantly from what it was in 2014 and earlier, vigilance remains crucial. Iraq must recognize and counter these threats before they escalate into a renewed attempt to destabilize the nation.