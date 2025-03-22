HTS Militants Massacre 72 People Across Syria in a Single Day

By Staff, Agencies

The militant group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] has killed 72 people across Syria in the past 24 hours, according to the UK-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR].

SOHR reported that 58 of the victims were killed by armed groups linked to HTS-affiliated General Security and military factions in the provinces of Tartus and Latakia. The remaining killings occurred in Aleppo, Daraa, Deir ez-Zor, Damascus and Homs.

On December 8, 2024, HTS militants, backed by foreign powers, announced the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s government after a rapid two-week offensive. Earlier this month, HTS and allied opposition forces carried out brutal massacres in Syria’s northwestern coastal region.

SOHR revealed that in the 100 days since the government’s collapse, over 4,711 civilians—including 345 women and 194 children—have been killed in the ongoing violence.