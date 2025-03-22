Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In response to recent accusations by the "Israeli" enemy, Hezbollah issued a statement denying any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah categorically denies any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Palestinian territories. The party affirms that the "Israeli" enemy's claims are merely pretexts to justify its ongoing aggression against Lebanon, which has not ceased despite the declared ceasefire.

Hezbollah reiterates its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and stands firmly behind the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation against Lebanon.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

21 Ramadan 1446 AH