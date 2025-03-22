Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Hezbollah: ’Israeli’ Allegations Are a Pretext for Continued Aggression on Lebanon

Hezbollah: ’Israeli’ Allegations Are a Pretext for Continued Aggression on Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In response to recent accusations by the "Israeli" enemy, Hezbollah issued a statement denying any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah categorically denies any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Palestinian territories. The party affirms that the "Israeli" enemy's claims are merely pretexts to justify its ongoing aggression against Lebanon, which has not ceased despite the declared ceasefire.

Hezbollah reiterates its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and stands firmly behind the Lebanese state in addressing this dangerous Zionist escalation against Lebanon.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

21 Ramadan 1446 AH

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah: ’Israeli’ Allegations Are a Pretext for Continued Aggression on Lebanon

Hezbollah: ’Israeli’ Allegations Are a Pretext for Continued Aggression on Lebanon

4 hours ago
“Israeli” Occupation Launches Intense Strikes on East, South Lebanon

“Israeli” Occupation Launches Intense Strikes on East, South Lebanon

one day ago
Hezbollah’s MP Responds to Lebanese FM’s Accusations: We’re Committed to 1701

Hezbollah’s MP Responds to Lebanese FM’s Accusations: We’re Committed to 1701

2 days ago
Syria’s HTS Militants Enter Lebanese Town, Ransack Homes

Syria’s HTS Militants Enter Lebanese Town, Ransack Homes

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-03-2025 Hour: 03:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot