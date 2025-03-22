Yemen Declares ’Israel’s’ Ben Gurion Airport Unsafe Until Gaza Siege Ends

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have announced that "Israel’s" Ben Gurion Airport is no longer safe for air traffic and will remain so until the aggression against Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

In a statement released Saturday, YAF military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that Yemen had targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied "Yaffa" region with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The operation, he stated, was carried out "in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their courageous resistance."

Saree noted that this was the third missile strike on the airport within 48 hours, affirming that the operation successfully achieved its objective.

Additionally, Saree reported that for the sixth consecutive day, Yemeni forces had conducted drone operations against US naval assets in the Red Sea, specifically targeting warships linked to the USS Harry S. Truman.

These strikes, he emphasized, were in response to ongoing American aggression against Yemen and attempts to suppress Yemen’s support for the Palestinian Cause.

The general also paid tribute to the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza, commending their resilience in the face of continued "Zionist" aggression.

Yemen’s renewed operations against "Israeli" and US targets followed a two-month pause that had been tied to a now-collapsed ceasefire in Gaza between the resistance movement Hamas and the "Israeli" entity.

Friday’s missile strike marked the fourth such operation targeting central occupied territories this week, following "Israel’s" resumption of its genocidal campaign in Gaza.