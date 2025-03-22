Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves Rules Out ’Tax and Spend’ Approach

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves Rules Out ’Tax and Spend’ Approach
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out adopting "tax and spend" policies, making it clear that she will not significantly raise taxes or increase government budgets in her upcoming Spring Statement.

Speaking in a BBC documentary, The Making of a Chancellor, Reeves emphasized that the government cannot afford large-scale spending increases, unlike previous Labor administrations.

She is expected to announce departmental cuts on Wednesday, with additional defense funding coming at the expense of the aid budget.

Reeves faces mounting pressure due to higher-than-expected government borrowing and a likely downgrade in economic growth forecasts.

Meanwhile, recent welfare reforms aim to cut £5 billion annually by 2030, affecting disability benefits and support for young Universal Credit claimants.

Despite calls from senior Labor figures, including Lord Blunkett, to ease self-imposed fiscal constraints, Reeves remains committed to strict spending rules.

However, critics argue that her economic approach is stifling growth, with Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride warning of an "anti-business budget" that could worsen economic conditions.

Reeves defended her policies, asserting that all public spending decisions undergo rigorous scrutiny, though she acknowledged the challenges of personal criticism in politics.

 

tax UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
British Chancellor Rachel Reeves Rules Out ’Tax and Spend’ Approach

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves Rules Out ’Tax and Spend’ Approach

7 hours ago
Britain Issues Travel Advisory for US Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Britain Issues Travel Advisory for US Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

one day ago
Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

one day ago
UK Foreign Secretary Calls Out “Israel” Over Gaza Blockade as Downing Street Wavers

UK Foreign Secretary Calls Out “Israel” Over Gaza Blockade as Downing Street Wavers

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-03-2025 Hour: 03:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot