South Korea, Japan and China Reaffirm Commitment to Korean Peninsula Stability

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea, Japan and China have reiterated their collective responsibility for maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Speaking after trilateral talks in Tokyo, Cho emphasized that regional stability remains a shared priority, as reported by Yonhap News.

During the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Cho underscored the importance of cooperation amid ongoing economic and security challenges.

He stressed that North Korea should not receive rewards for its actions, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine, and called for the full enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions.

Wang urged greater communication, trust, and collaboration among the three nations, while Iwaya reaffirmed their unified goal of North Korea’s denuclearization. The ministers agreed to work toward holding a leaders' summit at the earliest possible opportunity.

Iwaya also voiced concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as its growing military ties with Russia. Japan remains committed to enforcing UN sanctions, he added.

Following the trilateral meeting, Cho held separate discussions with both Wang and Iwaya. The last foreign ministers’ dialogue between the three nations was held in South Korea in November 2023, with a leaders’ summit taking place in Seoul the previous May.