European Tourists’ Detentions at US Borders Raise Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Since US President Donald Trump took office, there have been several high-profile cases where foreign visitors have been detained at US border crossings. Many have been held in detention facilities for extended periods before being allowed to leave at their own expense.

One such case involved Lennon Tyler and her German fiancé, Lucas Sielaff, who frequently took road trips to Mexico whenever he visited the United States.

Living in Las Vegas, Tyler saw the proximity to Mexico as an advantage in their long-distance relationship.

However, their most recent trip took a distressing turn when they returned from Tijuana last month.

According to the couple, US border agents detained Tyler, a US citizen, and placed her in handcuffs, chaining her to a bench.

Meanwhile, they accused Sielaff of violating the terms of his 90-day tourist permit.

Authorities later transferred him to an immigration detention center, where he remained for 16 days before being allowed to fly back to Germany.

German tourist Jessica Brosche was detained at the Tijuana border for over six weeks, including solitary confinement, according to a friend.

On the US-Canada border, a Welsh backpacker was detained for nearly three weeks before being permitted to return home.

Similarly, a Canadian woman with a valid work visa was held at the Tijuana crossing for 12 days before her release.

Despite offering to leave voluntarily, Sielaff and the other detained travelers were never given a clear explanation for their arrest.