Netherlands Wants to Double Army Personnel, NOS Reports
By Staff, Agencies
The Netherlands intends to expand its military personnel from 74,000 to 200,000, with a strong focus on strengthening its reserve forces, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.
The report did not provide a specific timeframe.
According to official data, the Dutch military, a NATO member, currently consists of 42,305 active-duty soldiers, 24,212 support staff, and 7,483 reservists.
Rising concerns over Russia and uncertainty regarding continued US military support are pushing European nations to reevaluate their defense policies.
The European Council's statement, published on Thursday, said that European Union member states will offer military support to Ukraine voluntarily,expan taking into account each nation's interests.
It also underscored that a lasting peace must be accompanied by "robust and credible security guarantees" for Ukraine, to which EU member states can contribute.
However, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof confirmed that halting military aid to Ukraine is not under consideration.
