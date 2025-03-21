’Israeli’ Spy Chief Revealed ’Criminal Netanyahu Main Obstacle to Effective Negotiations’: Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has said recent damning remarks by the head of the "Israeli" entity’s so-called internal spy agency had revealed the "Israeli" prime minister to be the main obstacle to effective negotiations between the group and "Tel Aviv."

The Palestinian resistance movement, based in Gaza, issued a statement following Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's criticism of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's obstructionist tactics in negotiations.

Bar, in response to Netanyahu's dismissal, accused Netanyahu of stalling talks aimed at enhancing Zionist captive exchange with Palestinian detainees.

Netanyahu campaigned to halt investigations against Bar over his alleged role in security breaches, ensuring his political survival.

Hamas criticized Netanyahu for undermining negotiations for a ceasefire in "Israel's" genocide war, Gaza siege, and complete withdrawal from Palestinian territory.

The group accused Netanyahu of manipulating negotiations to hinder agreements for his political gain.

The movement said Netanyahu's exclusion of key security figures from the negotiations underscored his “internal turmoil” and lack of commitment to genuine agreements.

Bar's revelations indicated that Netanyahu had orchestrated superficial negotiations designed to delay progress without yielding tangible outcomes.

The controversial dismissal of Bar has, however, been unanimously approved by the "Israeli" entity’s cabinet.

"Israeli" opposition officials and other critics argued that the decision aimed to deflect blame for security lapses and maintain Netanyahu's grip on power.

The dismissal bid has also sparked widespread protests, with opposition parties filing petitions against the move.

The "Israeli" Supreme Court has intervened, temporarily halting Bar's dismissal until an appeal is heard by April 8.

Observers say the judicial action further underscores the escalating tensions within the entity's political and security circles.