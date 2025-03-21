Sudan’s Military Seizes Khartoum’s Republican Palace in Major Battlefield Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan’s military has announced the recapture of the Republican Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

The palace, once a symbol of Sudanese governance, had been a stronghold of the RSF since the conflict erupted in April 2023.

Videos circulating on social media show Sudanese soldiers inside the compound, confirming the takeover on the 21st day of Ramadan, which corresponded to Friday. In one video, a military officer wearing captain’s epaulettes officially declared the palace secured, as soldiers chanted “God is the greatest!” amidst the ruins.

Khaled al-Aiser, Sudan’s information minister, confirmed the development on X, stating, “Today the flag is raised, the palace is back, and the journey continues until victory is complete.”

The Republican Palace, a historic landmark along the Nile River, has long been a focal point in Sudan’s political landscape, featuring on the nation’s currency and postage stamps. Its capture represents a strategic and symbolic victory for the Sudanese Armed Forces [SAF], which has made steady gains in recent months under the leadership of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Despite this setback, the RSF, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, still holds key territories across Sudan. On Thursday, the paramilitary group claimed control of al-Maliha, a vital desert city in North Darfur near the Chad and Libya borders. While Sudan’s military acknowledged clashes in the region, it has not confirmed the city’s fall.

The ongoing war has plunged Sudan into a dire humanitarian crisis, with more than 28,000 reported deaths and millions displaced. Famine is sweeping parts of the country, forcing some families to survive on grass. The UN children’s agency has described the situation as the world’s largest humanitarian disaster.

The Republican Palace, originally built during British rule, has witnessed Sudan’s turbulent history, including the country’s independence in 1956. The military had been targeting the palace for months, shelling RSF positions within its compound.

Sudan has remained unstable since the ousting of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019. A fragile democratic transition was disrupted when Gen. Burhan and Gen. Dagalo orchestrated a military coup in 2021, only to turn against each other two years later. Since the war began, both factions have been accused of human rights violations, with the US State Department, under former President Joe Biden, labeling RSF actions as genocide.

While the recapture of the palace strengthens the military’s position in Khartoum, the battle for Sudan’s future remains far from over.