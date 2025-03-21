- Home
Britain Issues Travel Advisory for US Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
By Staff, Agencies
Britain has updated its travel guidance for citizens visiting the United States, urging them to strictly adhere to all entry requirements as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown.
The advisory, issued on Thursday, warns travelers to comply with all visa and entry conditions, emphasizing that US authorities strictly enforce immigration rules. "You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules," the update states.
This comes a day after Germany issued a similar warning following the detention of three of its citizens in the US.
President Donald Trump, who campaigned on strengthening border security and deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, has significantly ramped up immigration enforcement since returning to office on January 20.
According to Department of Homeland Security data, arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] have surged by over 600%.
Among those recently detained is 34-year-old Fabian Schmidt, a German national and legal US resident. Two other German citizens, 29-year-old Jessica Brosche and 25-year-old Lucas Sielaff, have also been taken into custody.
