Imam Khamenei: Steadfastness Will Lead to Victory, Iran Stands Firm Against Zionist-American Aggression

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

On the first day of the 1404 Iranian new year [March 21, 2025], the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered his annual speech in the Imam Khomeini (RA) Hussainiyah in Tehran, addressing thousands of people from various walks of life.

In his remarks, Imam Khamenei underscored the importance of perseverance, national resilience, and Iran's unwavering stance against global adversaries.

Imam Khamenei expressed confidence in the power of steadfastness, stating, "Rest assured, unwavering perseverance and resilience will inevitably lead to victory, by the will of God."

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, particularly the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, he praised the Iranian people’s endurance, declaring, "The Iranian people have demonstrated extraordinary patience and steadfastness, particularly in the face of last year’s hardships, most notably the martyrdom of President Raisi, who was deeply cherished by the nation."

He also recalled Iran’s resilience during its eight-year war, highlighting how the global community ultimately acknowledged Iran’s righteousness. "The very same world that once stood united against us during the war was later compelled to admit that Iran was on the side of justice and truth."

Imam Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to confronting the Zionist occupation, asserting, "Unyielding resistance and steadfastness will ultimately bring about the downfall of the wicked and corrupt Zionist entity."

He further lauded the Iranian people's strength and rationality, saying, "The Iranian people are a nation of strength, wisdom and unshakable resolve."

Addressing the broader struggle between truth and falsehood, he affirmed, "In the eternal battle between truth and falsehood, no matter the sacrifices demanded, truth shall always emerge victorious."

He also issued a direct warning to the United States, stressing, "Let America be warned—should it dare to play with Iran, it will receive a resounding and unforgettable slap in the face."

Condemning the Zionist entity’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza, Imam Khamenei noted the widespread global condemnation, asserting, "The entire world despises the Zionist entity for its heinous crimes and unspeakable atrocities in Gaza."

He also warned foreign adversaries against any hostile actions, declaring, "The Americans and their allies must understand this: any reckless act of aggression against the Iranian people will be met with a crushing, decisive, and unforgettable blow."

Imam Khamenei acknowledged the growing global support for the Palestinian cause, particularly among non-Muslims. "Even among non-Muslims, hearts ache for the Palestinian people. We have witnessed this in the countless demonstrations across European nations, where voices were raised in condemnation of the atrocities committed in Gaza."

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine and Lebanon, he stated, "The Islamic Republic remains unwavering and resolute in its opposition to Zionist arrogance. Iran stands firmly with all those who defend their land, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon—this is not just a stance but a fundamental and unchanging principle of the Islamic Republic."

His Eminence also reaffirmed Iran’s defensive stance, stating, "We will never initiate a war, but should anyone dare to wage one against us, they will receive resounding and devastating blows from our people."

Reflecting on the sacrifices made over the past year, he mourned the loss of key figures, asserting, "We lost prominent Lebanese and Iranian figures last year, but their sacrifice will not be in vain—the result of our struggle will be nothing less than the ultimate defeat of the Zionist entity."

Finally, Imam Khamenei dismissed US threats, making it clear that Iran would not be swayed by intimidation, "The Americans should realize that their threats will yield them nothing. Iran does not bow to coercion."

Through his powerful address, Imam Khamenei underscored Iran's commitment to resistance, justice, and the enduring fight against oppression, reinforcing the nation's steadfast path toward victory.