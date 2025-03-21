Iran Deplores Security Council’s Inaction to Stop US, ‘Israeli’ Atrocities as ‘Shameful’

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, has roundly denounced the devastating US airstrikes against Yemen and the uptick in the "Israeli" entity’s onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza, decrying the Security Council's inaction in the face of these vicious acts.

Baghaei, in a statement released on Thursday, expressed deep remorse over the mass killing of civilians, including innocent women and children, and the destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructure as a result of US bombardments.

He described the American aerial assaults as war crimes and crimes of aggression, deploring the “shameful and unjustifiable” inaction of the UN Security Council and the other international institutions on those atrocities.

He stated that the simultaneousness of US attacks on Yemen, which started during the tenure of former US President Joe Biden, and the escalation of genocide in Gaza leaves no doubt that the US and the Zionist entity have hatched a joint plot to weaken the Islamic Ummah and silence any voice of support and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Baghaei finally underlined the Muslim world’s common responsibility to stop the "Israeli" atrocities and the US military aggression against Palestinians and other Muslim peoples, calling for concerted and effective action by Muslim governments and the efforts by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to address the issue.