White House Blames Biden for Egg Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has blamed the administration of former US President Joe Biden for exacerbating an egg shortage ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump last January.

A severe outbreak of bird flu in 2022 precipitated the crisis, and a fresh surge in infections was recorded last November. To contain the outbreaks, the US Department of Agriculture [USDA] culls any flocks that test positive for bird flu, with millions of birds being destroyed. Amid nationwide shortages, prices in some areas have reportedly surged 200% since last year.

According to White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, chicken culling peaked before Trump was sworn in for his second term on January 20.

“The Biden Administration killed nearly 8 MILLION chickens ahead of President Trump’s Inauguration, leading to supply shortages and higher prices. The Egg Crisis is Biden’s Crisis,” Leavitt wrote on X on Wednesday.

Trump’s closest ally and adviser Elon Musk quipped in response, “The Biden Chicken Massacre!”

Leavitt went on to say that Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were “fixing it.”

Earlier this month, Rollins unveiled a nearly $1 billion plan to address the shortage, including $500 million for biosecurity and initiatives to repopulate flocks. Additional measures include regulatory relief for chicken farmers and a preliminary agreement to import approximately 15,000 tons of eggs from Türkiye.

The USDA has also reportedly reached out to producers in several EU countries, such as Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, to secure additional egg imports. The latter has reportedly refused to export eggs to the US, citing regulatory hurdles and supply constraints.

The uncertainty in the US egg market has also been fueled by Trump’s 25% tariff hike on Canadian goods and Ottawa’s reciprocal response. Canada has traditionally been the largest supplier of eggs to its southern neighbor, accounting for 42% of all foreign eggs sent to the US in 2023.