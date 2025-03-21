‘Israeli’ Spy Chief Warns of Deep Iranian Infiltration: Netanyahu May Be Responsible for Our Woes

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the "Israeli" entity’s so-called internal spy agency has considered the "Israeli" prime minister to be behind the entity’s serious predicaments, including mismanagement leading to, what he described as, Iran’s “deep” infiltration into "Israeli" intelligence affairs.

"'Israel' is going through an especially difficult and complex period,” "Shin Bet" chief Ronen Bar wrote in a message addressed to the entity on Thursday, adding, “The Iranian hand is deep inside 'Israel',” citing one of the severe adversities that were faced by "Tel Aviv".

The turmoil that Bar said was besetting the entity comes against a backdrop of reports of increasing espionage cases within the occupied Palestinian territories.

In January, "Shin Bet" alleged that cases of espionage for Iran that were identified by the service had witnessed a “400-percent increase” in 2024 compared to the previous year.

It claimed it had indicted 27 illegal settlers as part of its pursuance of the cases. The agency also alleged that it had busted 13 “major espionage operations” targeting the occupation entity.

In October last year, the agency and the entity’s police alleged they had arrested two settlers east of the "Israeli" commercial hub of "Tel Aviv" on charges of espionage for Iran.

Following "Shin Bet’s" January report on the alleged spying cases, it was also reported that two "Israeli" forces reservists, Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreyev, had been arrested on charges of spying for Iran, reportedly including sharing classified information about the entity's Iron Dome missile system.

Still cataloging the litany of the adversities troubling "Tel Aviv", Bar reminded that as many as 59 of the Zionists, who were captivated by Palestinian fighters in the occupied territories in October 2023 and taken to the Gaza Strip, remained in the Palestinian territory.

Hamas “has not yet been defeated,” he added amid the entity's stated goal of “destroying” the group as part of its ongoing war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

“We are in the midst of a multi-front war,” the spy chief also noted, pointing to the entity’s having launched escalated deadly aggression against the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria as well as Gaza.

Bar critiqued Netanyahu for impeding investigations into the entity’s intelligence failures, including the loopholes that lead to October 7, 2023 operation, and observers say his remarks suggested that the he was trying to prevent revelation of the sheer shortcomings during his drawn-out tenure as a means of protecting his ongoing incumbency.

The spy chief’s letter came in response to Netanyahu's attempts to dismiss him, a move widely criticized among "Israeli" officials as politically motivated.

Bar contended that his removal was intended to obstruct a comprehensive inquiry into the events of October 7, a probe that could jeopardize Netanyahu’s further political longevity.

He warned that actions such as his dismissal compromised "Shin Bet's" ability to operate “impartially” and uncover the truth behind such security lapses, asserting that Netanyahu's interference had hampered negotiations aimed at securing the release of the remaining Zionist captives.