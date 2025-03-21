Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2025

 

  1. Home

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage
folder_openEurope... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

London’s Heathrow Airport will remain closed throughout Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation triggered a widespread power outage, causing massive disruption to flights and travel plans.

In a statement, Heathrow officials confirmed the airport had "no choice but to close" to ensure passenger and staff safety.

They warned of “significant disruption over the coming days” and advised travelers to avoid the airport entirely.

The shutdown affects more than 1,400 daily flights and 200,000 passengers.

Airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qantas, Delta and American Airlines have been forced to divert or cancel flights.

Around 120 planes en route to Heathrow have either returned to their origin or been redirected.

The London Fire Brigade deployed ten fire engines and 70 firefighters to tackle the blaze in Hayes, just north of Heathrow.

Officials expect the response effort to continue overnight, with further disruption anticipated into the morning.

HeathrowAirport UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down After Substation Fire Causes Major Power Outage

one hour ago
UK Foreign Secretary Calls Out “Israel” Over Gaza Blockade as Downing Street Wavers

UK Foreign Secretary Calls Out “Israel” Over Gaza Blockade as Downing Street Wavers

one day ago
British PM Rebukes His FM for Saying ‘Israel’ is Breaking Int’l Law!

British PM Rebukes His FM for Saying ‘Israel’ is Breaking Int’l Law!

one day ago
UK PM Pushes for Concrete Pledges to Support Ukraine Ahead of Peace Talks

UK PM Pushes for Concrete Pledges to Support Ukraine Ahead of Peace Talks

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 21-03-2025 Hour: 10:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot