Trump Signs Executive Order to Dismantle Education Department, Faces Legislative Hurdles

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the closure of the Department of Education, an agency he previously labeled a "big con job."

The move aligns with his longstanding goal of shifting education authority to states and local communities.

While the executive order instructs the education secretary to facilitate the department's closure “to the maximum extent permitted by law,” full dismantling would require congressional approval.

Trump had proposed eliminating the department during his first term, but Congress did not act. Republicans have pledged to introduce legislation to support the initiative, while Democrats have opposed the measure.

Despite his push for closure, Trump has stated that certain critical functions will remain, including Title I funding for low-income schools, Pell Grants, and support for students with disabilities.

The department, which employs over 4,200 people and had a $251 billion budget last year, plays a significant role in federal education funding.

Experts warn that shutting it down could disrupt billions in aid for K-12 schools and higher education.

This move is part of Trump's broader strategy to reduce the size of the federal government, which has included calls for agency closures and workforce reductions.

His administration previously targeted agencies like the US Agency for International Development [USAID] for elimination. However, the fate of the Education Department will ultimately depend on congressional action.