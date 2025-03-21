“Israeli” Occupation Launches Intense Strikes on East, South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant aggression on the Lebanese sovereignty, “Israeli” warplanes carried out airstrikes on Thursday targeting areas in eastern Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, as well as in the south.

The attacks come as a continuous violation to an already fragile ceasefire in place since late November 2024.

In details, an “Israeli” airstrike targeted the outskirts of Shmestar, west of the city of Baalbek.

The “Israeli” occupation military also struck the highlands surrounding the Lebanese town of Nabi Sheet in the eastern mountain range.

In southern Lebanon, the “Israeli” occupation army launched four intense airstrikes on the outskirts of Jbaa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

The November 27 ceasefire agreement ended an “Israeli” war on Lebanon, but "Israel" has since continued to carry out strikes and maintained a military presence in five locations in southern Lebanon, near the border with occupied Palestine.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's Foreign Ministry Annalena Baerbock met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun who, according to a statement, said that "Israel's" "continued occupation" of areas of southern Lebanon "runs counter to the agreement of last November."

He also said the “Israeli” presence “hinders the implementation of [UN Security Council] Resolution 1701.”

“‘Israel’ has refused all Lebanese proposals to evacuate the five hills still occupied” by its troops and "to replace them with international forces," Aoun told Baerbock according to the presidency's statement.