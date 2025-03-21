In 24 Hours, Yemen Strikes “Tel Aviv” for 2nd Time with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

Within 24 hours and in a second major operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a hypersonic ballistic missile against a military installation south of the occupied city of Yaffa, near “Tel Aviv”.

Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced implementation of the second operation on Thursday, describing it as a “qualitative” military strike in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

He highlighted the massacres that the “Israeli” entity was committing in the Gaza Strip as part of its genocide on the coastal sliver, as an instance of the aggression towards Palestinians and a driving force behind the Yemeni operation.

The official identified the projectile deployed during the strike as a “Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile,” saying the operation had successfully achieved its objective.

The operation followed a previous strike within the same 24-hour period, during which the forces launched a Palestine-2 missile at the “Ben Gurion” airport near “Tel Aviv”, underscoring Yemen's commitment to supporting Palestinians amidst ongoing “Israeli” aggression.

The missile, developed by the Armed Forces, serves as a strategic defensive asset designed for long-range and high-speed strikes that is capable of bypassing sophisticated missile systems.

Saree emphasized that the operations, along with a blockade that was being enforced by Sana’a on “Israeli” maritime navigation in key waterways, would continue until the aggression against Gaza was halted and the entity’s simultaneous siege on the Palestinian territory lifted.

“The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces supporting Gaza will not cease as long as the American aggression persists,” he also noted.

The official was referring to the United States ongoing deadly attacks against the Arab Peninsula nation that are aimed at trying to stop Sana’a’s pro-Palestinian strikes.