Al-Qassam Brigades Bombards 'Tel Aviv'

Al-Qassam Brigades Bombards ’Tel Aviv’
By Staff, Agencies

The military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a rocket barrage from southern Gaza at "Tel Aviv" in retaliation for "Zionist massacres against civilians."

Hamas said it “bombed the city of "Tel Aviv" deep inside the occupied territories with a barrage of M90 rockets” in response to "Israel’s" attacks this week on Gaza.

"Takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport are disrupted due to rocket fire from Gaza," the "Israeli" media said.

Following the occupying entity’s continuous violation of the ceasefire and the massacre of over 710 Palestinians within two days, Hamas on Thursday launched at "Israel" for the first time after the ceasefire.

The retaliatory strikes also come after the IOF's renewed ground invasion into Beit Lahia on Thursday morning, and the failure of the mediators and the world to curb the zionist aggression.

