UK, Germany Summoned over Anti-Iran Draft at Human Rights Council

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has summoned the British and German ambassadors in Tehran to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in protest against their governments’ proposal of a draft resolution against Iran at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Iran's Director General of Human Rights and Women Affairs, Forouzandeh Vadiati, criticized both countries' "irresponsible and provocative approach" and urged for the extension of the Special Rapporteur and Fact-Finding Mission mandates.

In her discussions with the German ambassador, Vadiati criticized the manipulation of the UN Human Rights Council, accusing Germany of using human rights to exert pressure on Iran and referencing its role in supplying chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war.

She also reminded the British envoy of the UK's history of intervention in Iran's internal matters and its stance against Iran at the UNHRC, denouncing what she described as "unconstructive measures" that undermine the credibility of UN human rights institutions.

Vadiati further condemned both Germany and the UK for supporting "Israel's" actions against Palestinians and for complying with US sanctions on Iran, stressing that neither country could claim to advocate for human rights.

The envoys assured they would communicate Iran's protest to their respective governments.