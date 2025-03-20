Hezbollah’s MP Responds to Lebanese FM’s Accusations: We’re Committed to 1701

By Staff

Loyalty to The Resistance Bloc MP Ibrahim Mousawi issued the following statement:

This is not the first time the Foreign Minister has rushed to level accusations and spread falsehoods against Hezbollah, even as the occupying enemy [“Israel”] continues its aggression against Lebanon and the Lebanese people by escalating its crimes and daily violations of sovereignty, including the killing of Lebanese citizens, which constitute blatant and continuous breaches of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and its associated implementation measures.

We had hoped that Lebanon’s Foreign Minister would at least fulfill his national duties and responsibilities by condemning the enemy’s crimes, bringing them before the international community, and demanding that it compel the enemy to abide by the ceasefire agreement. Instead, he has gone to great lengths in his false claims, accusing Hezbollah of evading the ceasefire. This is an extremely dangerous stance that contradicts national principles and government policies. This position provides justification for the enemy’s aggressions and grants it an open-ended acquittal to continue its crimes.

Hezbollah remains committed to what the Lebanese government has pledged under Resolution 1701 and its implementation measures. At the very least, the Foreign Minister should adhere to the directives of the President and the government’s policies, which must take action to rectify his statements, as they distort the truth and harm national interests.