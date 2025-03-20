Iran: Trump’s Letter Mostly A Threat, Response to Be Sent In the Coming Days

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that a letter from US President Donald Trump sent to Tehran is “mostly a threat,” but also contains opportunities for Tehran.

Araghchi further undermined that Iran will contemplate both the threats and opportunities contained in the letter.

“We paid attention to all points in the letter and will consider both threat and opportunity in our response,” he said, noting that “There is an opportunity behind every menace.”

Araghchi also underlined that Tehran would respond to Trump's letter in the coming days via appropriate channels, rejecting any direct negotiations as long as Washington levels pressure, threats and sanctions.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Trump's letter gave Iran a two-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal or face stricter sanctions under the US President's renewed maximum pressure campaign.

In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Tehran reiterated that the development of its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.