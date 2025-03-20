Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2025

 

  1. Home

Iran: Trump’s Letter Mostly A Threat, Response to Be Sent In the Coming Days

Iran: Trump’s Letter Mostly A Threat, Response to Be Sent In the Coming Days
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that a letter from US President Donald Trump sent to Tehran is “mostly a threat,” but also contains opportunities for Tehran.

Araghchi further undermined that Iran will contemplate both the threats and opportunities contained in the letter.

“We paid attention to all points in the letter and will consider both threat and opportunity in our response,” he said, noting that “There is an opportunity behind every menace.”

Araghchi also underlined that Tehran would respond to Trump's letter in the coming days via appropriate channels, rejecting any direct negotiations as long as Washington levels pressure, threats and sanctions.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Trump's letter gave Iran a two-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal or face stricter sanctions under the US President's renewed maximum pressure campaign.

In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Tehran reiterated that the development of its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.

 

 

 

 

 

Iran trump abbas araghchi UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran: Trump’s Letter Mostly A Threat, Response to Be Sent In the Coming Days

Iran: Trump’s Letter Mostly A Threat, Response to Be Sent In the Coming Days

one hour ago
Iran to Respond to Trump’s Letter after ‘Full Scrutiny’

Iran to Respond to Trump’s Letter after ‘Full Scrutiny’

3 days ago
Iran Reaffirms Regional Diplomacy as Top Priority, Strengthens Ties with Neighbors

Iran Reaffirms Regional Diplomacy as Top Priority, Strengthens Ties with Neighbors

3 days ago
IRG Chief: Iran Will Not Start War but Will Respond to Threats with Force

IRG Chief: Iran Will Not Start War but Will Respond to Threats with Force

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 20-03-2025 Hour: 04:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot