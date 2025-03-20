Imam Khamenei: US is Complicit in Atrocious ‘Israeli’ Crime in Gaza, Criminal Attack on Yemen must Stop

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei slammed on Thursday the renewed attacks by the usurping Zionist entity on Gaza as a “truly large and atrocious crime.”

On the occasion of Nowruz, the start of the Iranian New Year, March 20, Imam Khamenei urged the Islamic nation to stand united against this “Israeli” aggression.

“They should set aside their differences on various issues. This matter concerns the entire Islamic nation,” His Eminence stated.

In parallel, the Leader urged “all freedom-seekers around the world – within the United States itself, in Western and European countries, and in other countries – to strongly oppose this treacherous, horrendous act.”

“Once again children are being killed, homes are being destroyed, and civilians are being displaced. The people must stop this tragedy,” he confirmed.

According to Imam Khamenei, “Of course, the United States is also complicit in this tragedy. Experts in political issues worldwide concur that this action is being executed under the direction of the United States, or at the very least, with the approval and a green light from the US. Therefore, the US is also complicit in this crime.”

Regarding the latest US attacks on Yemen, His Eminence affirmed that “The attacks on the people of Yemen and on Yemeni civilians is also a crime that must definitely be stopped.”

Moving to the internal Iranian arena, Imam Khamenei announced that this year’s slogan is "Investments for Production," which will help to improve people's livelihoods, God willing.

“The government's planning in collaboration with the participation of the people will together, God willing, solve the [economic] problem,” he said.