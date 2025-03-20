Trump To Dismantle Education Department

By Staff, Agencies

Two US administration officials unveiled that US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Thursday to initiate the shutdown of the Education Department. The move, first reported by USA Today, is unprecedented and could have significant implications for state and local governments, in addition to students and families nationwide.

The Department of Education plays a crucial role in distributing financial aid and grant programs while ensuring equitable access to quality education across the US.

The executive order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States," while maintaining "uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely," according to a White House summary obtained by Axios.

Additionally, the order mandates that any remaining Education Department funds must not be used to support diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] initiatives or gender ideology. This directive follows Trump's previous executive order to eliminate federal DEI programs.

Closing a federal department would require congressional approval, likely needing at least 60 votes in the Senate. With a 53-47 majority, Republicans fall short of the threshold needed to overcome a potential Democratic filibuster.

Any attempt to bypass congressional authority would almost certainly face legal challenges, according to Josh Cowen, a professor of education policy at Michigan State University's College of Education, who highlighted this issue in a blog post.

The Department of Education operated with a $268 billion annual budget in the 2024 fiscal year and employed over 4,000 staff members. It manages and funds numerous programs designed to support quality education for students.

Among its responsibilities, the department provides supplemental funding to high-poverty K-12 school districts, which offer essential childcare services for many low-income and rural communities nationwide. Additionally, it gathers national data on schools and enforces federal civil rights laws to prevent discrimination.

The Department of Education had already begun implementing a workforce reduction plan earlier in March, resulting in the termination of over 1,300 employees and nearly 600 voluntary resignations—effectively slashing its workforce by 50%.