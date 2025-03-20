Steve Bannon: Trump will Run again in 2028

By Staff, Agencies

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon announced that US President Donald Trump will find a way to bypass America’s constitutional two-term limit and run again in 2028.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Bannon, however, who led Trump’s 2016 election campaign, has argued that Trump would be able to secure a third term.

“I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run again in 2028. I’ve already endorsed President Trump,” Bannon told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday.

“A man like this comes along once every century if we’re lucky. We’ve got him now. He’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I want to see him again in 2028,” he added.

When asked how Trump would bypass the constitutional ban on a third term, Bannon replied, “We’re working on it.”

“I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives, let’s say that. We’ll see what the definition of term limit is,” the former Breitbart News chairman said. “We’ve had greater longshots than Trump 2028. We’ve got a lot of stuff we’re working on. We’re not prepared to talk about it publicly.”

When asked if he was implying a violent revolution or an insurrection, Bannon said, “No. We are big believers in democracy.” The strategist said that the Trump supporters intend to mobilize their voting base, including low-propensity and low-information voters.

Trump has repeatedly joked about the possibility that he could serve more than two terms. In January, he told a crowd of supporters in Nevada, “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve, not once but twice or three times or four times.”

Earlier this year, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles proposed to amend the Constitution to allow presidents who did not serve two consecutive terms to serve three terms in total. “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles said in January.

Trump was first elected in 2016, defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He ran for reelection in 2020 but lost to former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump won his second term last year, defeating Biden’s hand-picked successor, Kamala Harris.

The two-term restriction was included in the US Constitution in response to Franklin D. Roosevelt serving an unprecedented four terms in office. Before him, presidents had only served one or two terms.