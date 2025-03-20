Turkey’s Crisis: Imamoglu Declared as Opposition Presidential Candidate despite Arrest

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party [CHP], Ozgur Ozel, announced on Wednesday that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu remains the party’s leading candidate in the event of a snap presidential election, despite his recent detention.

Earlier in the day, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that Imamoglu was detained in connection with an investigation into an organization allegedly involved in corruption, bribery, and graft.

Imamoglu, however, rejected the accusations, stating that he “does not intend to give in” to pressure from the authorities. His detention has triggered heightened security in central Istanbul, including outside police headquarters, while social media platforms have reportedly experienced disruptions.

When asked whether Imamoglu’s arrest would pose an obstacle to his candidacy, Ozel firmly stated, “No, no obstacles. Ekrem Imamoglu is our main candidate.”

The CHP is set to hold primaries on March 23 to determine its official candidate for a potential snap presidential election. So far, Imamoglu is the only CHP member to formally declare his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Prosecutor General’s Office has requested Istanbul University to verify the authenticity and legal validity of Imamoglu’s business management diploma.

Authorities have raised concerns over possible irregularities in his transfer from a university in Northern Cyprus, which was not officially recognized by Turkeyat the time. Imamoglu has provided testimony on the matter.

Imamoglu is widely viewed as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival should the incumbent seek another term, which would only be possible if a snap election is called and approved by at least 360 deputies in parliament. Under Turkiye’s constitution, presidential candidates must hold a completed higher education degree.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has stated that Erdogan could run for a third term if parliament votes in favor of early elections.

The ruling alliance, consisting of the Justice and Development Party [AKP] and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP], holds 315 seats, while the CHP controls 127, making the possibility of securing the required 360 votes a crucial political battleground.

The detention of Imamoglu sent shockwaves through Turkish markets, triggering a sharp selloff. As of 12:45 p.m. in Istanbul, the lira was trading 5.5% lower at 38.8565 per dollar.