“Israel” Launches Ground Offensive in Gaza to Seize “Netzarim” Corridor

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces launched a fresh ground assault in central Gaza, targeting the “Netzarim” corridor in what it calls a “limited operation” to create a “partial buffer” in the territory.

In a post on X, the military wrote that over the past 24 hours, its forces “have begun a focused ground operation in the center of the Gaza Strip and in the south with the aim of expanding the security area and creating a partial buffer between the north and south of the Strip.”

The move appeared to deepen a renewed “Israeli” offensive in Gaza, which shattered a ceasefire with Hamas.

As part of the ceasefire, “Israel” had withdrawn from the “Netzarim” corridor, which it had used as a military zone, and which bisected northern Gaza from the south.

The resumption of the offensive launched by “Israel” early on Tuesday risks plunging the region back into all-out war.

Netanyahu declares an intensification of assaults on Gaza, saying the recent airstrikes are merely the beginning of larger aggression against Palestinians.

It came weeks after the end of the first phase of the ceasefire, during which “Israel” and Hamas exchanged captives for detainees and were set to negotiate an extension to the truce to end the war.

This comes as “Israeli” foreign minister Israel Katz threatened to step up the assault, warning Palestinians in Gaza that “Israel” would again order evacuations from combat zones soon.

He said that if captives held in the territory weren't freed, “Israel will act with an intensity that you have not seen.”