Gaza Genocide Resumed: “Israeli” Aggression Leaves More than 900 Martyrs in 50 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s health ministry announced that “Israel’s” renewed aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip has led to the massacre of at least 970 people in 48 hours.

The wave of deadly airstrikes that shattered a fragile ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday has so far claimed the lives of at least 970 people across the besieged territory, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Before the resumption of the offensive, the martyrdom toll from the entity’s 15 months of genocidal war recorded by the ministry at midday on March 17 stood at 48,577.

“By midday on Wednesday, the figure had risen to 49547,” the ministry said.

The health ministry in the enclave also registered "one death and five severe injuries among foreign staff working for UN institutions.”

It said “Israel” attacked a UN headquarters in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

“The martyrs had been taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital,” the health ministry said.

“Israel's” military denied attacking a UN building in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for Project Services [UNOPS] confirmed the death of one of its staff by an explosive that was "dropped or fired" on its building in Deir el-Balah.

"An explosive ordnance was dropped or fired at the infrastructure and detonated inside the building,” it said, adding that five others were injured.

UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva said he was "shocked and devastated" by the death of a staff member.

“This was not an accident.” he said, adding that "attacks against humanitarian premises are a breach of international law."

Bulgaria's foreign ministry said later in the day that one of its citizens working for the United Nations was killed in Gaza, without specifying where in the territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel threatened on Tuesday that the massacre of women and children in Gaza was “only the beginning.” He stands accused of committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.