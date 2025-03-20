Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Ben Gurion Airport with Hypersonic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens were activated across central the “Israeli” entity, including in “Tel Aviv” and Occupied Al-Quds, following a ballistic missile strike, originating from Yemen.

The sirens were sounded at 4:01 AM [local time], while “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the Knesset.

Netanyahu was reportedly escorted to a bomb shelter during the event. Countless other settlers also rushed to safe areas, where 13 were injured due to stampedes.

Furthermore, flights were diverted from the “Ben Gurion” Airport.

However, the “Israeli” occupation forces said that the missile was intercepted over Saudi Arabia.

This marks the second strike attributed to the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] since the renewal of the “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip, which also coincides with renewed United States-led strikes on Yemen.

Later, the spokesperson for the YAF, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that Yemen's Rocket Force fired a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile at “Ben Gurion “Airport in response to the ongoing “Israeli” massacres against Palestinians.

Saree noted that the retaliatory strike attained its desired objectives successfully.

He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces continue to effectively confront the American aggression against Yemen for the fifth day.

Saree said the missile force, naval force and air force of the Yemeni military have escalated their targeting of enemy warships in the Red Sea, including the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier of the United States Navy and its affiliated warships.

Saree reiterated that the American enemy will fail to prevent Yemen from targeting “Israeli”-occupied territories in response to the entity’s massacres against the people of Gaza.

He also reaffirmed that the escalation of aerial raids and strikes will never manage to deter Yemen and its nation from fulfilling their religious and moral duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people.

Separately, Yemeni air defense units successfully intercepted and shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was conducting hostile activities in the airspace over the country’s southwestern province of Dhamar.

According to the Yemeni military, the American aircraft was downed with a homegrown Yemeni surface-to-air missile, as it was carrying out a reconnaissance drone operation above the area.

The downed MQ-9 drone was the sixteenth of its kind shot down over the country’s airspace since early October 2023.