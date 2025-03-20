US Aggression on Yemen: Violent Raids Strike Hodeida, Sa’ada

By Staff, Agencies

The United States continues to attack Yemen in support of “Israeli” apartheid entity.

This comes as Washington has engaged in fresh military escalation against Yemen after President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the Arab Peninsula nation’s Ansarullah revolutionary resistance movement, which has served as an instrumental force in regional retaliation for rampant aggression by the “Israeli” entity.

On Thursday, it was reported that American warplanes had carried out fresh bombing against Yemen’s port city of Hodeida and the city of Sa’ada in the country’s farthest-lying northwestern areas.

"They will be completely annihilated!" Trump had earlier written on his Truth Social media platform, referring to Ansarullah.

Also on Thursday, “Israel” reported that missile sirens had rang out throughout the Shfela region and the holy occupied city of al-Quds and their surroundings in the central part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The developments came after Yemen’s Armed Forces resumed their anti-“Israeli” operations at the discretion of Ansarullah’s leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.

Sayyed Al-Houthi had set the “Israeli” entity a four-day deadline to open the Gaza Strip’s crossings to let in vital aid into the Palestinian territory. “Tel Aviv” has closed off the terminals amid its deadly attacks against the coastal sliver.

Also on Thursday, the US president alleged, despite the American strikes’ toll on non-combatants, that the Yemeni movement had suffered “tremendous damage.”

“And watch how it will get progressively worse -- It's not even a fair fight, and never will be,” he wrote.

Yemen has, nevertheless, asserted that it would keep up its support for Gaza and confront the American aggression no matter its intensity.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Yahya Saree underscored that “the American aggression will not deter Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties towards the Palestinian people.”

He, meanwhile, confirmed that the forces had initiated “escalation of military operations against the Zionist enemy unless the brutal aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”