’Israeli’ Military Issues Forced Displacement Orders Amid Renewed Strikes on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military has renewed its forced displacement orders for Palestinians to leave several areas in Gaza following fresh "Israeli" aggression against the besieged Palestinian territory.

"Israeli" warplanes on Wednesday dropped leaflets ordering residents of the towns of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and Khuza’a and Abasan in the south to leave immediately.

"Israeli" military spokesman Avichay Adraee on his X account asked Palestinians in Beit Hanoun to head towards western Gaza City, and for people in eastern Khan Yunis to move towards its western areas.

Adraee also hinted at the "Israeli" army’s intention to target these areas with bombardment.

About 100,000 Palestinians are estimated to be affected by a series of evacuation orders in the last 24 hours.

After taking office in January, US President Donald Trump called for forcibly displacing Gazans in other countries, preferably Jordan and Egypt. The "Israelis" quickly agreed to the plan, which ensured Gaza's ethnic cleansing.

However, the plot has been widely condemned and raised serious legal and moral issues.

The forced displacement comes as "Israel" has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes in Gaza on the second day of its resumed offensive in the devastated Palestinian territory.

"Israeli" warplanes have pounded multiple areas in Gaza since dawn, killing scores of Palestinians.

The relentless bombardment has left emergency teams struggling to reach the dead and wounded.

More than 400 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds injured in renewed "Israeli" airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday in one of the biggest single-day tolls since the start of "Israel’s" genocidal campaign in October 2023.

The White House says "Israel’s" new attacks on Gaza are in coordination with the Trump administration.

The attacks shattered a ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

"Israeli" has refused to enter into discussions about the deal’s second phase, which is intended to lead to a permanent end to hostilities, the withdrawal of all "Israeli" forces from Gaza, and the return of all the captives.

It has also re-imposed a strict blockade on the territory and cut off remaining electricity supplies.

About 50,000 Palestinians have been martyred, mostly women and children, in a brutal "Israeli" military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.