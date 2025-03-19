’Arms Embargo NOW’: US Lawmakers Refuse More Complicity in ’Israeli’ War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

A group of US lawmakers say they no longer want to be complicit in the "Israeli" entity's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip and total blockade of the Palestinian territory, calling on Washington to halt its military assistance to the occupying entity.

Legislators on Tuesday condemned the administration of President Donald Trump for the increasing military assistance to "Tel Aviv," demanding an arms embargo against "Israel" and an end to US support for the occupying entity.

The calls come as "Israel" has resumed its airstrikes on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, killing more than 400 Palestinians in the past few days, following a weeks-long ceasefire that had temporarily halted the genocidal war launched against the territory in October 2023.

Senator Bernie Sanders called for an end to US military aid to "Israel," saying that "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu has not allowed any food, water, or fuel into Gaza in two weeks.”

“Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again,” he added.

Congressman Greg Casar, for his part, denounced the "Israeli" blockade on Gaza, saying that the "Israeli" entity “has started bombing Gaza again, in violation of the negotiated ceasefire, after blocking food, water, and aid for weeks.”

The US "must stop sending offensive weapons" to "Israel," he said, adding, "We cannot continue to be complicit in Netanyahu’s assault on Palestinian families."

Lawmakers also called for an immediate arms embargo against "Israel."

“Netanyahu has blocked aid to Gaza for two weeks. Last night, he ordered strikes that killed over 400 Palestinians, endangered hostages, and broke a fragile ceasefire,” said Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Congress must uphold our laws and stop further weapons transfers to 'Israel',” she demanded.