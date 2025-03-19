Netanyahu Threatens Further Escalation as ’Israeli’ Strikes Kill 174 Children in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" entity Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify attacks on Gaza, warning that the recent deadly airstrikes—responsible for killing at least 174 children—are just the beginning of a broader assault on Palestinians.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Netanyahu declared that "Israeli" forces would escalate their military aggression with “increasing force,” insisting that any ceasefire negotiations would take place “only under fire.”

“Hamas has already felt the weight of our force in the last 24 hours, and I want to assure you – and them – this is only the beginning,” Netanyahu said, as the entity’s airstrikes shattered an already fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January 19.

He outlined the entity’s objectives, including the release of all captives held by Hamas, the dismantling of the resistance group, and the elimination of any alleged threat from Gaza.

Despite these repeated claims over the last 17 months, the primary outcomes have been the mass destruction of Gaza and the displacement of its residents.

Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the collapse of ceasefire talks, asserting that while "Israel" accepted a proposal from US envoy Steve Witkoff, Hamas rejected it—prompting the decision to resume military operations.

In response, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou condemned Netanyahu’s rhetoric, stating: “Hamas remained committed to the agreement until the last moment, prioritizing its continuation, while Netanyahu, seeking to resolve his internal crises, chose to reignite the war at the expense of our people’s blood.”

As "Israeli" airstrikes continue, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepens. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that over 400 civilians have been killed since the escalation began, with more than 560 others injured.

The United Nations agency for children, UNICEF, described the situation as “beyond horrifying,” noting that many strikes targeted makeshift shelters where families had sought refuge. The agency urged "Israel" to reinstate the ceasefire and allow the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, warning that Gaza’s one million children are now facing even greater danger.

Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at Defense for Children International-Palestine [DCIP], called the violence a “death warrant for Palestinian children,” emphasizing that Tuesday marked one of the highest single-day child death tolls in Gaza’s history.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 18,000 Palestinian children have been killed in "Israeli" attacks, according to the Ministry of Health. The true toll is believed to be much higher, with children suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, hypothermia, and preventable diseases due to the blockade of humanitarian aid.

Further worsening the crisis, Gaza’s main desalination plant has lost electricity, cutting off access to clean drinking water for the already suffering population. Despite mounting international outrage, Netanyahu’s government continues its relentless campaign against Gaza, showing no indication of de-escalation.