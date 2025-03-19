US Lawmakers Reject Complicity in ’Israel’s’ War on Gaza, Demand Arms Embargo

By Staff, Agencies

A growing number of US lawmakers are speaking out against Washington’s continued military support for the "Israeli" entity, condemning its ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip and total blockade of the Palestinian territory.

They are calling for an immediate halt to arms transfers, emphasizing that the US must not be complicit in what they describe as a genocidal campaign.

On Tuesday, legislators criticized the Trump administration for escalating military assistance to Tel Aviv and demanded an arms embargo against the occupying entity.

Their calls come as "Israel" resumes its deadly airstrikes on Gaza, killing more than 400 Palestinians in recent days, despite a previous ceasefire that had temporarily paused hostilities since October 2023.

Senator Bernie Sanders called for an end to US military aid, stating that "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had prevented food, water and fuel from entering Gaza for two weeks.

“Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again,” Sanders said.

Congressman Greg Casar also denounced "Israel’s" blockade, noting that it had cut off humanitarian aid before launching renewed airstrikes. “We must stop sending offensive weapons,” he asserted. “We cannot continue to be complicit in Netanyahu’s assault on Palestinian families.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed these concerns, highlighting that Netanyahu’s actions had endangered hostages and violated a fragile ceasefire. “Congress must uphold our laws and stop further weapons transfers to ‘Israel,’” she urged.

Under Trump, the US has provided billions of dollars in military aid to the occupying entity, including the recent authorization of $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles, and other weaponry.

Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib condemned the continued support, stating that the "Israeli" apartheid entity has resumed its genocidal campaign against Gaza. “Israel will never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo,” she warned.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar similarly criticized Netanyahu for shattering the ceasefire and indiscriminately killing civilians, demanding an “Arms embargo NOW.” Congresswoman Summer Lee also highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, asserting that “This US-backed genocide must end.”

The rising opposition among US lawmakers comes amid mounting global backlash against Washington’s support for "Israel’s" war on Gaza, which has killed over 48,500 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant on war crimes charges, while "Israel" also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice.