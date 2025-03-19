Two Palestinians Martyred as ‘Israel’ Expands Deadly Raids in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" special forces stormed the ‘Ein Beit el-Ma refugee camp, adjacent to the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, early on Wednesday, and opened fire at a vehicle inside the camp.

A young Palestinian man, identified as Uday Adel al-Qatouni, who was present nearby was fatally shot.

The sources added that skirmishes broke out inside the camp shortly afterward, during which three citizens were injured. One of them was struck by live bullets in the abdomen.

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] then barged into a number of homes, and deployed snipers on their roofs, before launching a search campaign. Several people were arrested accordingly.

They also stormed the Balata, Askar al-Qadim and Askar al-Jadid camps east of Nablus and raided a number of homes, searched them and ransacked their contents, rounding up a number of local residents in the camps.

The developments came a day after a Palestinian was martyred as the IOF continued their aggression in the northern occupied West Bank.

This coincided with widespread demolitions and forced displacement campaigns in the Jenin, Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps.

Medical sources said Khaled Saleh Qaraan, 25, was martyred by "Israeli" gunfire as occupation troops stormed Kfar Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya early on Tuesday. Three other citizens were wounded during the raid.

According to local sources, Qaraan was scheduled to get married after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, but "Israeli" special forces opened fire on a café in the neighborhood, killing him on the spot.