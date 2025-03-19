- Home
UK Foreign Secretary Calls Out “Israel” Over Gaza Blockade as Downing Street Wavers
By Staff, Agencies
The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has accused “Israel” of violating international law by blocking vital humanitarian aid to Gaza.
However, Downing Street quickly distanced itself from his remarks, exposing divisions within the British government over the ongoing “Israeli” aggression.
Lammy’s statement, delivered in the House of Commons, condemned the blockade of food, fuel and medicine as a clear breach of international law. He described “Israel’s” actions as “unacceptable, hugely alarming, and very worrying,” stressing the urgent need to restore aid deliveries to pre-blockade levels of over 600 trucks per day.
Despite these strong remarks, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office attempted to soften the government’s stance, claiming that while “Israel’s” actions pose a risk of breaching international humanitarian law, it should be left to the courts to determine legal violations.
Starmer’s spokesperson also avoided directly supporting Lammy’s stance, reinforcing the UK’s reluctance to hold “Israel” accountable.
The dispute erupted just as “Israel” launched another wave of airstrikes on Gaza, killing over 400 people overnight and ending a fragile two-month ceasefire. Hospitals in Gaza remain overwhelmed, with humanitarian groups and the UN warning of catastrophic conditions due to the ongoing blockade.
While the Foreign Office has not retracted Lammy’s comments, Downing Street’s attempt to downplay them highlights the UK government’s unwillingness to take a firm stand against “Israel’s” war crimes in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to suffer under relentless airstrikes and an inhumane siege that deprives them of basic necessities.
