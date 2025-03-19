- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Russia Agrees to Energy Ceasefire as Ukraine Rejects Path to Peace
By Staff, Agencies
Russia has agreed to pause strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days following a high-level call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
However, Ukraine has dismissed the initiative, continuing its attacks in Russia’s Kursk region and resisting conditions for a broader ceasefire.
The Kremlin confirmed the temporary halt on energy strikes and announced a prisoner exchange, with both sides set to release 175 detainees each. Putin also expressed willingness for a more comprehensive ceasefire but insisted that any deal must include an end to Western military aid to Ukraine, ensuring long-term stability in the region.
Despite Moscow’s de-escalation efforts, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky criticized the agreement and vowed to continue military operations, including attacks within Russian territory. He rejected Russia’s conditions for a ceasefire, arguing that Moscow is “not ready for peace.”
Trump, who has been actively working toward ending the war, described his conversation with Putin as “good and productive.” The US president has taken a diplomatic approach to the conflict, unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, whose policies intensified hostilities.
However, Western leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, quickly dismissed the potential for peace, reaffirming their commitment to supplying weapons to Ukraine. Meanwhile, on the ground, Ukrainian forces remain engaged in combat, undermining efforts for a de-escalation of hostilities.
- Related News