Somali President Narrowly Survives Assassination Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Shabaab militants targeted the convoy of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud in a bomb attack while he was traveling through the capital, Mogadishu.

The country’s Information Ministry said in a statement, that the explosion on Tuesday morning resulted in the death and injury of civilians, without specifying the number of casualties.

A Reuters reporter claims to have counted four bodies at the scene near the presidential palace. Local media reported that at least ten people were killed, including seven presidential guards who were part of the motorcade.

“Security forces are conducting a thorough investigation, and further details on casualties will be provided in due course,” the ministry stated, accusing the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab group of carrying out the attack.

President Mohamud’s office also announced in a post on X that he had arrived safely at the “front line district of Adan Yabal to lead and reinforce the ongoing offensive aimed at eradicating international terrorists.”

The incident comes one week after Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked a hotel in Beledweyne, central Somalia, where local leaders and government officials had met to plan an offensive against the terrorist organization. The exact death toll remains unknown, but the group claims to have killed more than ten people.

“Our fighters targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as they were leaving the presidential palace and heading to the airport,” Al-Shabaab said in a statement cited by Reuters, claiming responsibility for Tuesday’s assault.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has “strongly” condemned Tuesday’s bombing and pledged “full solidarity and support” for the country’s fight against terrorism.