The “Shin Bet”: A History of Covert Operations and Atrocities

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – The “Shin Bet”, formally known as the “Israel” Security Agency [ISA], operates largely in the shadows, its hands stained with the blood of innocent civilians. As one of “Israel’s” primary intelligence services—alongside Mossad and Aman—the "Shin Bet" claims responsibility for internal security and counterterrorism. However, its history reveals a troubling record of human rights violations, political manipulation, and covert operations, particularly targeting Palestinians and those opposing “Israeli” policies. From extrajudicial killings and torture to psychological manipulation, the “Shin Bet” plays a significant role in enforcing the oppressive measures of the “Israeli” state.

Origins and Mission

The “Shin Bet” was officially founded in 1948, the same year of the Nakba, when Zionist militias expelled over 750,000 Palestinians from their land. Initially, the agency’s role was to protect the newly formed Zionist entity from internal and external threats. Over time, however, its operations expanded to suppress Palestinian resistance movements, activists, journalists, and even "Israeli" dissidents. Operating in near-total secrecy, the “Shin Bet’s” director has only been publicly identified since 1995.

While the “Shin Bet” officially claims that its mission is to protect “Israelis”, in reality, its activities focus on controlling and suppressing Palestinians under occupation, preventing any resistance to “Israeli” expansionism and using brutal tactics to achieve political and military objectives.

Torture, Blackmail and Psychological Warfare

The “Shin Bet” is notorious for the systematic torture of Palestinian prisoners. Detainees—many held without trial—often endure beatings, sleep deprivation, stress positions and violent interrogations. Despite a 1999 “Israeli” “Supreme Court” ruling against certain torture methods, the “Shin Bet” continues these practices under the guise of “exceptional circumstances.” Organizations like “B’Tselem” and Amnesty International have documented how the “Shin Bet” interrogators extract confessions through physical and psychological abuse.

The agency also employs blackmail, targeting vulnerable Palestinians—those in financial distress, needing medical treatment, or with family members in “Israeli” prisons—by offering assistance in exchange for intelligence cooperation. Essentially, the agency forces individuals into becoming informants under duress. This method has resulted in numerous betrayals, fractures within communities, and a pervasive mistrust in Palestinian society.

Extrajudicial Killings and Assassinations

The “Shin Bet” conducts extrajudicial killings under the pretext of “security operations,” targeting Palestinian leaders and activists without legal proceedings. These assassinations are often executed with drones, airstrikes or undercover agents. A notorious example is the assassination of Yahya Ayyash, a Hamas leader, in 1996. Ayyash was assassinated by a booby-trapped mobile phone provided by a “Shin Bet” informant. This tactic reflects the “Shin Bet’s” reliance on deception and advanced technology for eliminating targets.

Moreover, the “Shin Bet’s” operations have resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians. In 2002, an airstrike intended to kill Hamas leader Salah Shehadeh instead claimed the lives of 15 civilians, including nine children. This incident illustrates the agency's willingness to overlook civilian casualties in pursuit of its objectives.

Surveillance and Digital Manipulation

Beyond physical repression, the “Shin Bet” has pioneered mass surveillance techniques to monitor Palestinians. Since the early 2000s, the agency has used advanced cyber tools to hack phones, track social media, and gather data on individuals labeled as “security threats.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, “Israel” even utilized the “Shin Bet's” capabilities to monitor individuals under the pretext of public health protection, raising serious privacy concerns.

Additionally, the “Shin Bet” has manipulated political events by infiltrating Palestinian organizations, staging false-flag operations, and influencing media narratives. There are suspicions that Shin Bet agents have provoked violence to justify military crackdowns, further entrenching the cycle of conflict.

The “Shin Bet’s” Role in Destruction

One of the most devastating impacts of the “Shin Bet's” operations is its role in home demolitions and collective punishment. Based on “Shin Bet” intelligence, “Israel” has routinely destroyed the homes of Palestinians whose relatives are accused of involvement in attacks. Such demolitions, which leave entire families homeless, are widely regarded as war crimes under international law.

The agency also provides intelligence for airstrikes that lead to significant destruction in Gaza. During the May 2021 conflict, “Israeli” airstrikes guided by the “Shin Bet” intelligence killed over 250 Palestinians, including 66 children. The agency’s involvement in selecting targets makes it complicit in war crimes against civilians.

Western Support and Lack of Accountability

Despite its history of war crimes and human rights violations, the “Shin Bet” enjoys political and financial support from Western nations, particularly the United States and certain European countries. Collaborating with the CIA, FBI and other Western intelligence services, the “Shin Bet” receives training and shares information with minimal scrutiny. This international backing allows the agency to operate with impunity, as no significant pressure is placed on “Israel” to hold its officials accountable.

Efforts to bring Shin Bet agents to justice have faced legal barriers. For instance, in 2009, a former “Shin Bet” chief nearly faced arrest in the UK under universal jurisdiction laws, but “Israel” pressured the UK to dismiss the case. Such diplomatic protection ensures that “Shin Bet” officials evade consequences for their actions.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Oppression

The “Shin Bet” is not merely an intelligence agency; it is an instrument of state repression used by “Israel” to stifle Palestinian resistance and manipulate communities. Through torture, blackmail, extrajudicial killings and destruction, the agency has played a direct role in perpetuating human rights abuses. Yet, it continues to operate unchecked, supported by Western powers that claim to uphold human rights while ignoring “Israeli” atrocities.

Understanding the “Shin Bet’s” role in oppression is essential for exposing the realities of “Israel’s” occupation and challenging the global support that enables such crimes. Without accountability, the “Shin Bet” will remain a symbol of “Israel’s” illegal occupation, built on violence, deception and the suffering of innocent people.