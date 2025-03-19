Hamas: Netanyahu Violates Agreement and Resumes Genocide Against Our People

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hamas spokesperson Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou stated, "The enemy's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has overturned the agreement and decided to resume the war on Gaza in an attempt to deflect from his internal crisis and impose new negotiating conditions."

In a statement issued today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Al-Qanou affirmed that "the criminal occupation, in prior coordination with the United States, is resuming its genocide and committing dozens of massacres against our people."

He stressed that "this prior coordination with the American administration confirms its complicity in the genocide and provides cover for the occupation’s war crimes."

Al-Qanou emphasized that Hamas had adhered to all the terms of the agreement and was committed to strengthening it and moving toward the second phase, but the occupation refused.

He called on the international community to take immediate action to pressure the occupation into stopping the bloodshed in Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas declared that "the 'Israeli' Prime Minister and his extremist entity have chosen to overturn the ceasefire agreement, placing the captives in Gaza in an uncertain fate."

In its statement, Hamas held Netanyahu and the “Israeli” occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of this treacherous aggression against Gaza, as well as the suffering of defenseless civilians who continue to endure a brutal war and a systematic policy of starvation.

Hamas also demanded that mediators hold Netanyahu and the Zionist occupation accountable for violating and overturning the agreement. It called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to uphold their historical responsibility by supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance and by working to lift the unjust siege imposed on Gaza.

Furthermore, Hamas urged the United Nations and the UN Security Council to convene urgently and issue a decision obligating the occupation to halt its aggression and comply with Resolution 2735, which calls for an end to the hostilities and a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.