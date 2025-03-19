US Threatens Venezuela: Accept Deportees or Face Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Washington will impose new sanctions on Venezuela if it refuses to accept its deported citizens.

"Venezuela is obligated to accept its repatriated citizens from the US. This is not an issue for debate or negotiation. Nor does it merit any reward. Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the US will impose new, severe, and escalating sanctions," Rubio stated on X on Tuesday.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas after the US deported over 250 alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua to El Salvador. Venezuelan authorities condemned the move and refused to take them back.

On his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday that he would request the United Nations to protect the rights of Venezuelan migrants deported to an El Salvador prison, under the pretext that they are gang members.

"Today I am signing a series of communications for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, for the High Commissioner for Human Rights" and other bodies to activate "human rights mechanisms to protect Venezuelan men and women," Maduro stated on his state television program.

Over the weekend, the US flew more than 200 individuals, allegedly members of a Venezuelan gang, to be imprisoned in El Salvador after US President Donald Trump invoked wartime legislation to expel them.

"Venezuela rejects the application of an anachronistic law, illegal and in violation of human rights, against our migrants," Venezuela's government said in a statement, adding its "profound indignation at the threat of kidnapping 14-year-old children."

Under such circumstances, the Venezuelan government called on the international community, especially the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States [ELAC], to mobilize against what it called a dangerous precedent against the entire region.

Despite a federal judge temporarily suspending the expulsion order, the deportations proceeded, leading to speculation that the Trump administration deliberately defied the court's decision.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele confirmed that 238 members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which Trump has labeled a foreign "terrorist" organization, had arrived in the country.

Maduro vowed to have his "kidnapped" compatriots repatriated, insisting they were "not criminals"

A federal court battle is unfolding over the Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 law, to deport individuals it claims are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The law, which grants the president authority to expel immigrants from "hostile" nations during war or invasion, has not been invoked since 1941.