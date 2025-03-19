US Aggression on Yemen Continues: Series of Strikes Target Saada, Hodeidah

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous US aggression on Yemen, the US military conducted a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada and Hodeidah governorates from Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Initially, a wave of strikes targeted northern Yemen’s Saada governorate, specifically the Tukhya area in the Majz district, amid "intense US aerial activity over multiple Yemeni governorates."

Overnight, another four airstrikes targeted the al-A'sayed area in the same governorate.

Later, an aggression was launched on areas east of the port city of Hodeidah. Two more strikes targeted a building in the al-Mina district in the western section of the Hodeidah governorate.

Meanwhile, at 3:30 AM [local time] the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] released a statement detailing confrontations in the Red Sea at an earlier time. In detail, the YAF monitored the mobilization of hostile forces in the Red Sea, which were preparing to launch a wide-scale assault on the country.

As a result of the mobilization of these forces, the YAF's various specialized branches launched a coordinated operation, targeting the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 8, aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, and other vessels.

Multiple cruise missiles and one-way attack drones were launched in the direction of the vessels in the Red Sea, marking the fourth attack targeted US Navy ships in the past 72 hours.

Foreign Minister in the Sanaa-based government. Jamal Amer, underlined Tuesday that Yemen would not scale back its operations against "Israeli" shipping in the Red Sea in response to US military pressure or appeals from allies such as Iran.

His remarks came after the US launched an aggression with a series of strikes on Yemeni territory after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced last week that they were resuming attacks on Red Sea shipping in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he would hold Iran accountable for any attacks carried out by Yemen.

"There will be no talk of any dialing down of operations before ending the aid blockade in Gaza. Iran is not interfering in our decision but what is happening is that it mediates sometimes but it cannot dictate things," Amer explained.

"[The US] is threatening Iran and hitting Yemen. Now all scenarios are possible. We will do what they will do to us. If they are hitting us from [US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman], we will retaliate by hitting Truman," the Yemeni minister warned.

According to Amer, the YAF had initially focused exclusively on targeting "Israeli" vessels, but US military action had escalated the situation.